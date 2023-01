NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court held its first meeting of 2023 with the county’s first Republican judge-executive and Republican-dominated Fiscal Court.. The meeting included a thorought review of the departments and agencies connected to the county, and lasted more than 4 hours. Running time: 4 hours 6 minutes.

