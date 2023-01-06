Obituary: Roger Dale Lucas, 59, formerly of Bardstown

Roger Dale Lucas, 59, formerly of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at TJ Sampson Hospital in Glasgow. He was born April 19, 1963, in Bardstown to Joseph Wilson and Agnes Rita Cheshire Lucas. He was a former site maintenance for Homeland Inc. He loved life and people and being on the lake boat riding and skiing was his fun place. He and his wife, after retirement, moved to Barren Lake where he enjoyed the outdoor living. He was such a social butterfly and never met a stranger. As much as he loved to joke around, be with people and give to others, his greatest joy was his family. Being called papaw was his greatest title.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Wilson Lucas.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Faye Alford Lucas; his daughter, Jessica (Derek) Ford of New Haven; two sons, Thomas Matthew Lucas of Bardstown and Corey Dane Lucas of Louisville; his mother, Agnes Rita Cheshire Lucas of Bardstown; two brothers, Bruce (Jeanetta) Lucas of Bloomfield and Scott (Barbara) Lucas of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Daisy Nicole Lucas, Thomas Wyatt Lucas, Harper June Ford and Ean Allen Ford; his German Shepherd Jed; and many other family members.

The funeral is 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

