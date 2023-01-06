Obituary: Andrew Darrell ‘Andy’ Greenwell, 56, Saint Francis

Andrew Darrell “Andy” Greenwell, 56, of Saint Francis, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon. He was born Oct. 29, 1966, in Abilene, Texas. He formerly worked as a boilermaker with HMT Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ANDREW DARRELL “ANDY” GREENWELL

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Anthony “Jody” Greenwell (Oct. 6. 2018).

Survivors include his wife, Julie Williamson Greenwell; two sons, Andrew Greenwell (Lindsay) of Royse City, Texas and Austin Greenwell (Shelby) of Cox’s Creek; one stepdaughter, Tiffany Mullins (Jon) of Lebanon; his mother, Margie Hawkins Greenwell of Bardstown; two brothers, Joey Greenwell (Rebecca) of Bardstown and Travis Greenwell of Loretto; six grandchildren, Adalynn, Brinleigh, Landon, Knox, Brayden and Bentley; and his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Paul and Betty Williamson of Saint Francis.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Joseph R. Dant. Cremation will follow the service.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-