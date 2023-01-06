Obituary: Hazel Ann Brady, 46, Lebanon

Hazel Ann Brady, 46, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 4, 1976, in Marion County.

HAZEL ANN BRADY

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cyril “Boodles” Brady; her father, Herbert Lee Mattingly; and two brothers, William “Bo” Mattingly and Walter Henry “Hank” Mattingly.

Survivors include five children, Lee Mattingly (Maggie Aman) of Saint Mary’s, Derik Brady (Mandy) of Lebanon, Justin Brady (Bailey Moore) of Lebanon, Olivia Griffith and Julia Griffith, both of Columbus, Ohio; her mother, Doris Ann Mattingly of Loretto; four sisters, Mary Mattingly and Sherri Brammer (John), both of Loretto, Debbie Fisher of Campbellsville and Susie Mattingly of Bardstown; one brother, Joe Mattingly (Susie) of Saint Francis; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special Friend, John Hamilton and his children Asia and Jonathon.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Stacey Wilson officiating. Burial is in Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Jonathon Hamilton, Justin Brady, Lee Mattingly, Derik Brady, Joey Brown and Joey Mattingly; Honorary Pallbearers are Billy Brady, Donnie Miles, Scottie Miles and Ronnie Bowman.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

