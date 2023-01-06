Obituary: Ross Eugene Reed, 81, Hodgenville

Ross Eugene Reed, 81, of Hodgenville died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown with his family by his side. He was born June 25, 1941, in Ligonier, Ind.

ROSS EUGENE REED

He was an U.S. Army veteran with 20 years of service/ He was also a mechanic for Kentucky Concrete with 18 years of service. He was a loving father, brother, and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Reed; two brothers, Wayne Reed and Don Reed; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Reed and Noala Reed; and one brother-in law, Herb Rosenogle.

He is survived by four daughters, Renee (Paul) Null of Fort Knox, Shirley (Terry) Brown of Cartersville, Ga., Opal Reed of Indianapolis and Ruby Reed of Dayton, Ohio; one sister, Lois Rosenogle of Ligonier, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Chris Walker officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-