Obituary: Linda Summitt Ritchie, 69, Bardstown

Linda Summitt Ritchie, 69, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Nelson County. She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

She was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Ritchie; her parents, James and Irene Summitt; seven sisters, Christine Harrell, Naomi Mattingly, Martha Lewis, Shirley Wilson, Priscilla Ludka, Loraine Shelburne, and Lula Snellen; and four brothers, James Summitt, CJ Summitt, Phillip Summitt, and Floyd Summitt.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donnie Ritchie; two daughters, Rachel (Dan) Brindle and Ashley (Adam) Rowe, both of Bardstown; Eric (Casey) Brown, who was like a son to her; one sister, Janie Richardson; and one brother Ralph (Judy) Summitt; and nine grandchildren, Jacob Rowe, Nicholas (MaKayla) Brindle, Isabella Brindle, Julianne Brindle, Zachary Brindle, Anna Rowe, Alivia Rowe, Aubrey Brown, and Colton Brown.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Bardstown.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (D.O.C.).

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

