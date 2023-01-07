Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 6-7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Nicole Renee Jefferson, 38, Louisville, fugitive from another state; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 3:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Elizabeth Stokes, 26, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:24 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Wayne Mondelli, 25, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,092. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

John William Culver, 30, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:46 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Gary Michael Sulzer III, 31, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-