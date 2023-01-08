Obituary: Donna Wise, 69, Elizabethtown

Donna Wise, 69, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a teacher assistant at Hardin County Schools and was the best caregiver, friend, and grandmother. She was an absolute fighter and very hard working.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius F. Wise; one son, Benjamin Wise; one grandson, Hunter Bivens; her parents, Vester and Betty White; and 13 siblings.

She is survived by two daughters, Della (Earle) Wadlington of Bardstown and Diedre Bivens of Elizabethtown; one brother, Harry Hunter; two sisters, Sally Dale and Patty Pettigrew; and four grandchildren, Eron Wadlington, Alexis Wadlington, Brodric Bivens, and Brittany Bivens.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

