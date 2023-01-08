Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Patricia Kay Fulkerson, 56, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tyros Monique Montgomery, 42, Bardstown, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. No bond listted. Booked at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Lesley Brooke McKay, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 6:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tiffiny Renee Cook, 35, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donzell Juan Girdley, 21, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of marijuana; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 11:42 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-