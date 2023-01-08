Obituary: Herbert Ray Chesser, 78, Bloomfield

Herbert Ray Chesser, 78, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home. He was born March 18, 1944, in Bloomfield to the late Jimmy K. and Myrtle Hardin Chesser. He was retired from General Electric and farming but he loved to fish and hunt. He was a member of Bloomfield Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Chesser.

He is survived by four daughters, Gayle Sparrow and Elizabeth (Robert) Rodriguez, both of Bloomfield, Diane (Doug) Bowen of Mount Washington, and Peggy (Roger) Rice of Georgetown; two sons, Jimmy (Madolyn) Chesser of Bloomfield and William (Jeannie) Chesser of Chaplin; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield with Sister Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

