Obituary: Tom Mitchell Price, 74, Bardstown

Tom Mitchell Price, 74, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Warrenton, Va., to the late Roscoe Howard and Margaret Wilkie Price.

He was a cable repairman for the former BellSouth which became AT&T for 38 ½ years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Lewis Price; and one brother, Roscoe Price Jr.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Kays of Bardstown; one son, Kevin Price of Bardstown; three sisters, Margaret Ann Boggs of Front Royal, Va., Juanita White of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Carolyn Sue Burgess of Haymarket, Va.; three grandchildren, Emma Kays, Dylan Kays and Austin Price; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at New Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Cross officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the church.

The family request that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

