Obituary: James Ballard Gilpin, 81, Bardstown

James Ballard Gilpin, 81, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 12, 1941, in Mercer County. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.

JAMES BALLARD GILPIN

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Gilpin; his parents, Bill and Mary Gilpin; two sisters, Billie Ann Hewitt and Juanita Gilpin; and two brothers, Ollie Gilpin and Lee Roy Gilpin.

He is survived by his wife, Nannette Gilpin; one daughter, Frances (Daniel) Fick of Bardstown; one brother, Glenn Gilpin of Bardstown; two grandsons, Ryan (Jenna) Donahue and Blake Whisman; three great-grandchildren, Mavrey Donahue, Kyson Donahue and Saylor Donahue; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 9-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery to follow with Pastor David L. Calvert officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-