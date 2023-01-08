Obituary: Mary J. ‘Jackie’ Ridgeway, 72, Elizabethtown
Mary J. “Jackie” Ridgeway, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at her home. She was a retired owner/agent of Lighthouse Reality and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mary Rose Tabor; and four siblings, Lois Ann, Dan, Jim, and John Tabor.
She is survived by three daughters, Tracy Rogers (Jerry), Tina Opitz (Jan), and Kelly McKinney; one sister, Dolly Thelen; two brothers, Roy (Verna) and Mike (Teresa) Tabor; and six grandchildren, Cody McKinney, Logan McKinney, Madison Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Channing Rogers and Blake Rogers.
Cremation was chosen. The memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial to follow in Bardstown City Cemetery.
Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at the funeral home.
A Mass of the Dead will be held 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with intentions for Ms. Ridgeway.
The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
