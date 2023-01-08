Obituary: Mary J. ‘Jackie’ Ridgeway, 72, Elizabethtown

Mary J. “Jackie” Ridgeway, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at her home. She was a retired owner/agent of Lighthouse Reality and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

MARY J. “JACKIE” RIDGEWAY

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mary Rose Tabor; and four siblings, Lois Ann, Dan, Jim, and John Tabor.

She is survived by three daughters, Tracy Rogers (Jerry), Tina Opitz (Jan), and Kelly McKinney; one sister, Dolly Thelen; two brothers, Roy (Verna) and Mike (Teresa) Tabor; and six grandchildren, Cody McKinney, Logan McKinney, Madison Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Channing Rogers and Blake Rogers.

Cremation was chosen. The memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial to follow in Bardstown City Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at the funeral home.

A Mass of the Dead will be held 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with intentions for Ms. Ridgeway.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

