Obituary: Judith Wheeler Kennedy, 85, Elizabethtown

Judith Wheeler Kennedy, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born May 22, 1937, in Hardin County to her parents, Ray and Mildred Milby Wheeler. She was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church. She also was a former employee of Kroger and the Hardin County School System.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Kennedy; one son, Jeff Kennedy; and one brother, Sonny Wheeler.

Survivors include three sons, Steve Kennedy, Collie Ray Kennedy and Brian Kennedy (Lavonne); one sister, Charita Hayes (David); one brother, Glenn Wheeler (Martha); eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Isaac, Matthew, Sarah, Tabatha, Paige, Logan and Brennon; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Ryder.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Tim Underhill officiating. Burial is in Union Christian Church Cemetery with a meal to follow at Rolling Fork Christian Church.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

