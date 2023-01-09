Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Vincent Arthur Reyes, 31, Bloomfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $345 cash. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Henry Hatcher, 48, Bardstown, speeding, 11 mph over limit; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; rear license not illuminated. Booked at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Crystal Marie Grigsby, 40, Bardstown, promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-