Obituary: Joseph G. Werner Sr., 89

Joseph G. Werner Sr., 89, — known as “Big Dog,” “Jerry,” “Joe,” and “Poppa Joe”— died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Nazareth Nursing Home in Louisville.

JOSEPH G. WERNER SR.

According to the chaplain at Nazareth, he wasn’t worried and felt Jerry had “made it” through to the best of the other side.

He was born Sept. 27, 1933, in New Haven and was retired from The House of Seagrams / Four Roses Distillery. He was a Korean War veteran and a former mayor of New Haven. He was a talented self-made woodworker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The legacy he leaves is one of humor, wit, creativity and resourcefulness.

Among other things, he taught his children to hunt, golf, fish, draw, tell a good story or joke and to respect the family history of bourbon. His woodworking skills leave us with treasures the whole neighborhood could enjoy such as whirligigs, birdhouses and rocking chairs.

Above all else, he left a legacy of humor, having lived and advocated the belief that we must “make our own fun.” And we have.

One of his favorite lines was “If there’s a will there’s a will ya?” He willed his body to science at the University of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, “my bride,” Julia Werner; his oldest daughter Kathleen; one granddaughter, Eleeza; his parents, Robert and Bernice Werner; three sisters, Mary Blair, Jean Bryan and Viola Baird; and four brothers, James Robert Werner, Pat Werner, Acy Werner and Paul Werner.

He is survived by four daughters, Martina Rosario (Jose) of Louisville, AnnFinn Balboa and Daugherty Werner, both of the San Francisco Bay Area, and Jennifer Osborne (Adam) of Louisville; three sons, Joseph Werner Jr. (Cynthia), John Werner (Stacey), and Michael Werner (Rayna), all of Louisville; 10 grandchildren, Abigail, Nicklas, Arabella, Sam, Katie, Delaney, Nathan, Lilia, Samantha, and Christina; and two great-grandchildren, King and Keano, of Germany.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Cathedral.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

