Obituary: Michael Lansing ‘Trai’ Ramsey III, 24, Loretto

Michael Lansing “Trai” Ramsey III, 24, of Loretto, ,diec Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at University Hospital after an extended illness.

MICHAEL LANSING “TRAI” RAMSEY III

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Michael and Molly Ramsey Sr.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Tammy Ramsey Jr. of Loretto; one sister, Shana (Dane) Gribbins of New Hope; five brothers, David (Jorden) Durbin and Jeffery (Lindsey) Durbin, both of Cox’s Creek, Patrick Ramsey of Holy Cross, and Shane Ramsey and Nathan Ramsey, both of Bardstown; and his maternal grandmother, Brenda Hall of Bardstown.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family and there will be a private memorial service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-