Obituary: Patricia Ann Baker, 59, Bardstown

Patricia Ann Baker, 59, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 4, 1963, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to the late Richard C. and Estelle McGoffney Allen. She was a former employee of American Greetings, 1st Federal Savings Bank & Loan, and Wilson & Muir Bank. She was the former owner of Gee Gee’s Restaurant and ABC Beauty Supply. She loved her grandchildren and was the glue of her family. She also enjoyed cooking and playing bingo. She was a member of St. John AME Zion Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Taiyana Allen; one son, Dominic Allen; and two brothers, Thomas Allen and Gregory Allen.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest Baker; one son, Cornell Baker of Bardstown; three sisters, Debbie Allen, Karen (James) Cotton, and Lesley Allen, all of Bardstown; three brothers, Eric (Donna) Allen of Elizabethtown, Richard Anthony Allen of Denver, Colo., and Stephen (Kaori) Allen of Tall Timbers, Md.; four grandchildren she was raising, Anihya Allen, Latayvion Allen, Natihya Allen, and Drelin Allen-Lewis, and she was close to her other 3 grandchildren, Kameron Allen, Jeremiah Allen and Londyn Baker; two aunts, Carrie Stivers of Bardstown and Daisy Allen of Louisville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the 1st Baptist Church of Bardstown with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the 1st Baptist Church of Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

