Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Joseph Antonio Browning, 28, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:08 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Brian Christopher Mattingly, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond total is $15,500 cash. Booked at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Anthony Williamson, 38, Mount Washington, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 12:03 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Zachary Troy Peyton, 25, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; wanton endangerment, first-degree. Booked at 12:44 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Ryan Bassel, 34, Bardstown, speeding, 10 mph over limit; cultivate in hemp (5 plants or more); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cindi Noel Sentell, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-