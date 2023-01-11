City council fetes firefighter’s swift water rescue, Bardstown Tiger football team

Chief Todd Spalding congratulates Lt. Cory Lanham during a recognition ceremony at the start of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

By JIM AND ELIJAH BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 — Lt. Cory Lanham of the Bardstown Fire Department was honored at the start of Tuesday’s Bardstown City Council meeting for his swift water rescues he conducted on January 3rd on Springfield Road in Bloomfield.

The heavy rains had flooded a number of roads in the area, and the fire department responded to a report of vehicles stranded in high water outside Bloomfield.

Lanham rescued four victims from the flooded vehicles and got them to safety.

Mayor Dick Heaton praised the level of training that Lanham and the city firefighters have which enables the department to better protect the city, and provide mutual aid elsewhere in the county.

“All that training paid off, and you saved some lives that day,” he said.

Lanham said the rescues were a team effort that involved his fellow firefighters.

Tiger Football Coach David Clark, left, with Mayor Didk Heaton and Councilman Roland “Coach Roe” Williams.

2022 TIGERS CELEBRATED. Mayor Heaton, along with Councilman Roland Williams, presented Bardstown Tiger Football Coach David Clark with a proclamation celebrating the team’s successes last year and through the decades.

AG USE OF SEWER SLUDGE. During Chief Financial Officer Aaron Bole’s report, Heaton told the council he was heading to Frankfort Wednesday to advocate for permits that will allow small cities like Bardstown to sell their treated sewer lagoon sludge as fertilizer for agriculture uses.

Without being able to use the sludge for ag purposes, the city is required to haul it to a landfill for disposal, which can add unanticipated expenses. The city has had to haul its sludge to landfills outside the county in the past year, he said.

The sludge removal is performed as needed on the treatment lagoons at the city’s two sewer treatment plants, Heaton said.

In other business, the council:

— took no action on a service request to extend a water main on Brothers Lane. According to Heaton, the request from Nelson Fiscal Court did not include the number of homes the extension will serve.

— approved a mobile food vendor permit for Back Roads Cookin with the condition that the vendor’s trailer be wrapped as shown in illustrations filed with his applicaiton.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council meets next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym on Xavier Drive.

-30-