Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 10-11, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Erin Louise Karr, 33, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patrick Corey Lewis, 29, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $303. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Nick Crume Jr., 35, Cox’s Creek, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Robert Henrey Lane, 58, Buffalo, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Katie Rechele King, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Darlene Hall, 54, Chaplin, possession controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); careless driving; operating on a suspended license; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; violations of conditions of release. No bond listed. Booked at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

