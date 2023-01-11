Obituary: Tammy Marie Tonge, 50, Bardstown

Tammy Marie Tonge, 50, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 9, 1972, in Louisville to the late Joseph David and Helen May Biggers Brammer. She was a former employee of Subway and Stephen Foster Restaurant.

TAMMY MARIE TONGE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Brammer and Randy Brammer; one grandchild, Mason Smalley; and her dog, Tupac.

She is survived by two sons, Brandon (Mara) Tonge and Terrell (Destiny) Smalley, both of Bardstown; her boyfriend of 18 years, Edward Graham; three siblings, Rose Brammer and Mary Brammer, both of Bardstown, and Thomas (Crystal) Brammer of Hardinsburg; four grandchildren, Madison Tonge, Braydon Willoughby, Isaiah Tonge, and Jordan Smalley; two nieces, De’Onna Brammer and Larisha (Chris) Lewis of Bardstown., a niece who was like a sister.

The family followed Tammy’s wishes for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

