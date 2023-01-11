Obituary: Jarett Rogers, 25, Bardstown

Jarett Rogers, 25, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 30, 1997, in Bardstown. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeler riding, anything outdoors, and was an avid University of Kentucky fan.

JARETT ROGERS

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carroll and Sue Ann Rogers; and one maternal grandfather, Danny Coulter.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Kay Rogers of Bardstown; two brothers, Jacob Rogers and Alex (Kaitlyn) Rogers, both of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Judy Coulter of Fairfield; one niece, Emory Rogers of Bardstown; two uncles, Brett (Monna) Rogers and Josh Coulter, both of Bardstown; one aunt, Shannon (Bryan) Hardin of Bloomfield; and several cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Anchor of Hope Church in Willisburg with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin with Pastor Buck Cheatham and Pastor Brandi Cheatham officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Anchor of Hope Church in Willisburg.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-