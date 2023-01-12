Obituary: Theresa L. Fischvogt, 64, Bardstown

Theresa L. Fischvogt, 64, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home.

THERESA L. FISCHVOGT

She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Alice Dawicki; two daughters, Melissa Brainer and Kristin Lang-Otten; two sons, Shawn Fischvogt and Matthew Abernathy; one sister, Dana Johnson; and a host of grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.

-30-