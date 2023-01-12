Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 | Posted by

Obituary: Theresa L. Fischvogt, 64, Bardstown

Theresa L. Fischvogt, 64, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home.

She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Alice Dawicki; two daughters, Melissa Brainer and Kristin Lang-Otten; two sons, Shawn Fischvogt and Matthew Abernathy; one sister, Dana Johnson; and a host of grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.

