Obituary: Marvin Richard Kelley Sr., 81, Bardstown

Marvin Richard Kelley Sr., 81, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Louisville to the late William Brinkley and Cora Cleo Maupin Kelley. He was a pipefitter by trade and a proud member of UAW Local 862, retiring from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. He loved to travel and was an avid UofL football fan. Traveling with his wife and beloved tailgate buddies to many away games and bowl games—Good Times! Marvin was a proud member of U.S. Marine Corps. and a member of the U.S. Navy CB Reserve and a life member of the Marine Corps League where his duties included making sure that fellow Marines received their final honors at their passing.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Jerome (Trey) Burkett; one sister, Dorothy “Dean” Kelley Grider; two brothers, Robert Brinkley Kelley and Sammy Wayne Kelley; many good friends, including John Cain, a fellow pipefitter and Cardinal fan, and Joe Veach, a faithful friend and brother-in-law.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, JoAnne Goodwin Kelley, his friend, partner and traveling companion through life; one daughter, Michele Lee Kelley; six sons, Robert Kelley, Rick Kelley, Micheal Kelley, Jonathan Goodlett, Dale Goodlett and Pat Goodlett; one brother, Lloyd Kelley; 12 grandchildren, Robert Kelley, Jr., Christina Gentry, Elizabeth Goodlett, Angela Kelley, Brittany Burkett, Ashley Burkett Castorena, Scott Kelley, Alex Kelley, Lyndsey Goodlett, Bryer Goodlett, Diamond Goodlett, Shauna Goodlett; 10 great-grandchildren, Kyla Kelley, Alexis Lacefield, Eli Gentry, Mahala Goodlett, Tyus Goodlett, Dakota Kelley, Kynsley Goodlett, Isabella Goodlett, Everliegh Goodlett and Karson Ballard; and many nieces and nephews that he loved so much.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Burial is 11 a.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan, 12, 2023m and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

