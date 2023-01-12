Obituary: Theresa ‘Arletha’ Miles, 88, Holy Cross

Theresa “Arletha” Miles, 88, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 30, 1934, in Nelson County. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting. She loved music, playing the guitar, singing, and writing songs. She also loved her dog, “Socks”.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Miles, who died April 30, 1994; her parents, Charles Marion and Lula Catherine Cissell Newton; six sisters, Elizabeth Nalley, Alice McIntyre, Ursula Riggs, Lula Taylor, Anna Marie Newton and Dorothy Newton; six brothers, Robert Newton, Charlie Newton, J.P. Newton, Tommy Newton, Bud Newton and Eugene Newton; one daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Miles; and one son-in-law, Harold Greenwell.

Survivors include four daughters, Patti Greenwell of New Haven, Sandy Miles of Bardstown, and Jenny Mattingly (Mark) and Nesa Mattingly (Thomas), both of Loretto; four sons, Thomas Gary Miles of Holy Cross, Eddie Miles of Bardstown, Hank Miles (Corinne) of Sevierville, Tenn., and Danny Miles (Terri Lynn) of Loretto; 22 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Arnold Downs.

Pallbearers are Eric Miles, Clifton Greenwell, Thomas Mattingly, Ryan Mattingly, Tommy Miles, Michael Culver and Joey Miles. Honorary Pallbearers are her daughters.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

