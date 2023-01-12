Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Tyler Martin Delonjay, 20, Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; improper display of plates; no insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle. Bond is $20,000 unsecured. Booked at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Allen Whiteloon, 51, Cox’s Creek, possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberta Sue Stone, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,859. Booked at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharonda Renee Askew, 31, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $5,212 cash. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by Louisville Metro Police Department.

Albert Eugene Gordon, 47, Shelbyville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $15,000 cash. Booked at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Clinton Simpson, 64, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Jonathan Michael Mulvaney, 37, Shepherdsville, trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-