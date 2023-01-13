Obituary: Michael Hendrix Sonne, 64

Michael Hendrix Sonne, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. He was born in Louisville and graduated from Bardstown High School in 1976. He attended the University of Kentucky, and was a lifelong member of Big Blue Nation, rooting for the Wildcats in both football and basketball.

He dedicated 40 years of service to Heaven Hill Distillery, where he was most recently Process Engineer and Master Taster. As Master Taster, he was known for his sophisticated pallet, and his colleagues always trusted Mike for his ability to blend barrels to create specific whiskey profiles for successful products. He loved blending whiskeys and was proud to contribute to the bourbon industry in this way. He retired in 2022 to spend more time with his family and friends, to whom he was devoted. He had been an avid hunter, especially ducks and geese. He enjoyed boating on Lake Cumberland — the faster the boat, the more fun he had. He also loved driving fast cars, and recently enjoyed restoring his 1968 Chevy Chevelle. Whether he was on a trip to watch a NASCAR race or playing cards, Mike never missed a chance to hang out with his guy friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John J. Sonne; his mother, Angela Rawles Sonne, and one son, Lorne Patrick Ballard.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Peavler Sonne; one daughter, Felicia Newton; one son, Nathan Lee Ballard III (Sarah); two brothers, Ronnie Sonne (Pam) and Dr.John R. Sonne DVM (Libby); and three grandchildren, Natalee, Shelby and John Wayne.

A celebration of his life is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. is Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

