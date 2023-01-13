Free session offers information on becoming a CASA volunteer

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 — Individuals interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer can attend a CASA Informational Night, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the CASA Office, 219 East Muir Ave. on the third floor.

What does it means to be a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Volunteer? What kind of work do they do on child abuse and neglect cases? What’s it like to be in a courtroom advocating for the vulnerable of our community? At this free CASA Informational Night, we answer all those questions and more!

To attend, please RSVP to Jenny Bullington, Volunteer Advocate Coordinator with CASA of Nelson County by email at jennybullington.casa@gmail.com or by phone, 502-827-4329

