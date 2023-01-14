Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Misty Jo Yocum, 46, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (less than 20 units of an unspecified drug). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 8:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Lee Snawdeer, 30, assault, fourth-degree (child abuse). No bond listed. Booked at 8:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin David Borders, 33, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degee (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlle substance (heroin); public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); deliver or manufacture drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 9:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Casandra Marie Smith, 32, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking controlled substance (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 9:38 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Devon Osbourn, 23, Willisburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

-30-