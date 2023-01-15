Obituary: Catherine Louise Cecil Hicks, 87, Bardstown

Catherine Louise Cecil Hicks, 87, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. She was born May 7, 1935, in Bardstown and was a homemaker. She loved doing crafts including making Raggedy Ann dolls, and was a loving Nanny to her grandchildren and all babies she met. She was a life member of Disabled Veterans Association, American Legion Post 121, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by one son, Charles Edward Ice; four previous husbands, Joseph Vernie Ice, Joseph Monroe Downs, William Michael O’Bryan, and James Gary Hicks; her parents, Jimmy and Ruby Cecil; two granddaughters, Crystal Daugherty and Natasha Donahue; and four sisters, Mary Gladys Cecil, Shirley Smith, Lorean Wheeler, and Mary Irene Cecil.

She is survived by five daughters, Mary Linda Lee (Kenneth) Evans of Moore, Okla., Patricia Ann (Michael) Smith and Phyllis Marie Ice Moss, and Wanda Gail (Deacon Scott) Turner, all of Bardstown, and Barbara Laverne (Sherman) Donahue of Loretto; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Bereavement Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

