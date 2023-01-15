Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

James Cody Gray, 27, Cox’s Creek, failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 58, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; indecent exposure, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:22 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Joseph Shawler, 36, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 7:07 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Scott Williams, 35, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Vernon Paul Chandler, 31, Bloomfield, failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; operating on a suspended operators license; no seat belts. Booked at 6:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Michael Aaron Hardin, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (no visible injury); strangulation second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 8:49 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-