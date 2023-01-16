Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

James Marshall Curtsinger, 37, Chaplin, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 12:14 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Joseph Smith, 23, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 3:13 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jordan Leigh Nelis, 24, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; disregarding stop sign. No bond listed. Booked at 4:26 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-