Obituary: Austin Gillahan, 30, Bardstown

Austin Gillahan, 30, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home. He was born April 5, 1992, in Louisville. He loved spending time with his daughter Autumn, working on his car, and playing X Box.

AUSTIN GILLAHAN

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Gillahan; his paternal grandmother, Beverly Lundy; and one aunt, Lisa Kelly.

He is survived by one daughter, Autumn Marie Gillahan of Bardstown; his parents, Jennifer Lundy and Billy Lundy of Bardstown; his twin sister, Alissa (Cody) Gillahan of Bardstown; one sister, Megan (Paul) Harris of Bardstown; one brother, William (Brittany) Lundy of Louisville; his maternal grandmother, Carolyn (Mike) Wernert of Louisville; his paternal grandfather, Charles (Cheryl) Lundy of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

