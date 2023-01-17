Obituary: Linda Lou Davidson, 72, Bardstown

Linda Lou Davidson, 72, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born Jan. 22, 1950, in Madison County, West Va., to the late Harley Jackson and Margaret Effie Galinger Easter. She was a homemaker who raised four children. She was the grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 10.

LINDA LOU DAVIDSON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Davidson.

She is survived by two daughters, Lorene Lynn Quinker and Linda Gail Freeman, both of Bardstown; two sons, Marty Allen (Sherry) Davidson of Bardstown and Patrick Bruce Davidson of Bowling Green.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson and Dixie Kimberlin officiating with cremation to follow service.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-