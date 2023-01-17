Obituary: Rev. John A. ‘Jack’ Caldwell, 80

Rev. John A. “Jack” Caldwell, 80, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. He was born May 18, 1942, and was baptized at Holy Name of Mary in Calvary. He attended St. Charles for elementary school, St. Thomas Seminary for high school, and St. Thomas Seminary and St. Meinrad Seminary for college. He attended St. Maur’s Seminary in Indianapolis for major seminary. He was ordained a priest on May 16, 1970. He completed graduate studies, earning a Bachelor of Arts through St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology and completed the Vatican Program at St. Patrick Seminary & University in Menlo Park, Calif.

Following ordination, he served as pastor at Saint Aloysius, Pewee Valley (also administrator), St. Lawrence in Louisville, and Our Lady of the Hills in Finley; as administrator at Our Lady of Fatima, Philipsburg, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Campbellsville, and Holy Redeemer, Greensburg; and, as Associate Pastor at St. Pius X, Louisville, St. Catherine, New Haven, and Basilica of Saint Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown.

He served as a priest on the Pre-Cana Board, worked in hospital ministry and with youth on high school retreats. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He believed in being present to people wherever they are.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin “Luckett,” and Agnes “Ophelia” Spalding Caldwell; one sister, Generose Spalding; four brothers, Ambrose Caldwell, Joe Caldwell, Ernie Caldwell, Andy Caldwell and two infants John Bolderick Caldwell and Tommy Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews, most recently Harriet O’Daniel.

He is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Bradshaw, Imogene Caldwell, and Mary Jane Miles (Jody); two sisters-in-law, Betty Jean Caldwell and Barbara Caldwell; 36 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley.

The Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood is in charge of arrangements.

