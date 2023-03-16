Obituary: Bobby S. Mattingly, 69, Bardstown

Bobby S. Mattingly, 69, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 14, 1953, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Edward “Muck” and Hazel Ball Mattingly. He was a retired builder and land developer. He enjoyed working on his farm where he raised cattle. He loved his family dearly, especially his five grandkids, who called him Pops. He was Catholic by faith, and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Samuels.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Gladys and Cathy Lynn Mattingly; and two brothers, James Ray Mattingly and Joseph W. Mattingly.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sally Anderson Mattingly; two sons, Steve (Molly) Mattingly and Andy (Gayle) Mattingly; four sisters, Pat Hibbs, Linda Livers and Martha Kelty all of Bardstown, and Shirley Bishop of Granbury, Texas; three brothers, David (Julie) Mattingly of Bardstown, and Rick L. Mattingly and Mike (Ann) Mattingly both of Cox’s Creek; and five grandchildren, Ryan Mattingly, Maggie Mattingly, Caleb Mattingly, Caroline Mattingly and Jake Mattingly.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris and the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Family requests memorial contributions go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church or to Hospice.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

