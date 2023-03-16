Obituary: Eric Bradley Scott, 33, Bardstown
Eric Bradley Scott, 33, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home. He was born April 28, 1989, in Louisville. He worked for QSI and previously with Circle K as an assistant manager. He enjoyed playing video games and shooting his bow.
He was preceded in death by Michele Collier who raised him as her own; his maternal grandparents, Brad and JoAnn Bradley; and his paternal grandparents, Bill and Leah Janes.
He is survived by his mother, Julie Pearson (Larry) of Keystone Heights, Fla.; Chris Collier, who also raised him as his own of Bloomfield; his siblings, Madie Collier, Macy Collier, Cooper Collier, Morgan Collier and Millie Collier, all of Bloomfield; his grandparents, Bill and Bonnie Davis of Mount Washington; his aunt, Missy Blanford (Sean) of Mount Washington; and three cousins, Sidney Schell (Zack), Will Blanford and Tucker Blanford.
The memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Carwile officiating.
Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
