Nelson County Jail Logs — March 14-15, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Chelsie Marie Dalton, 24, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Cody Gene Kidd, 25, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Marshall Curtsinger, 37, Chaplin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, more than $10,000 value but less than $1 million. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Ramsey, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday,, March 14, 2023, ,by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jawan Allen McKnight, 25, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Eugene Fallot, 41, Louisville, strangulation, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Justin David Borders, 33, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Casandra Marie Smith, 33, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobbie Jo Cox, 49, Bardstown, a fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Vincent Gaskill, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $565. Booked at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent Nicholas Ball, 26, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, ,by Probation & Parole.

Brendan Chad Lape, 31, Elizabethtown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of synthetic drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia. bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Nicole Lape, 40, Elizabethtown, no insurance; driving on a DUI suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

