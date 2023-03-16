Obituary: Billy Dean Keeling, 62, Bardstown

Billy Dean Keeling, 62, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 18, 1960, in Taylorsville to the late Charles and Patricia “Patty” Beeler Keeling. He was a former construction worker. He loved motorcycles and was always happy and a joy to be around.

BILLY DEAN KEELING

He is survived by three sons, Billy Joe (Shauna) Keeling of Pendleton and William Michael (Jeana) Keeling and Phillip Charles Keeling, both of Bardstown;

two sisters, Susanne Jean (Ron) Thornton of Bloomfield and Janice (Sean) Sullivan of Frankfort; one brother, Chuck Keeling of Cox’s Creek; four grandchildren, Bridgette, Rachel, Tucker, and Carson; a special niece he helped raise, Hallie Jones; his longtime buddy, Preston, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-