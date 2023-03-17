Obituary: Joseph Randall ‘Cobb’ Norris, 68, Boston

Joseph Randall “Cobb” Norris, 68, of Boston, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born April 4, 1954, in Bardstown to James Nellis and Joyce Marie Culver Norris. He was a Catholic by faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

JOSEPH RANDALL “COBB” NORRIS

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lucy Norris.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty Jane Willett Norris of Boston; his parents, James Nellis and Joyce Marie Culver Norris; two sons, Jacob Vincent (Debbie) Norris of Bardstown and Daniel Max Norris of Lexington; three sisters, Evelyn (Tony) Douglas, Janie Norris Stanley, and Shelvy Jean (Walt) Simpson, all of Bardstown; two brothers, James Richard “JR” Norris and Billy Norris, both of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Ben, Maddie, Nick, Jayce, and Brentlee; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Catholic Church cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-