Obituary: Mary Deloise Wright Logan, 78, Springfield

Mary Deloise Wright Logan, 78, of Beechland Road, Springfield, died at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at her home.

MARY DELOISE WRIGHT LOGAN

She is survived by her husband, Charles Richard Logan; one daughter, Angela Logan (Brian) Edwards of Louisville; one son, Charles A. (Ann) Warner of Lexington; two sisters, Robbie Jean Young of Louisville and Cecelia “Tootie” Hickman of Bardstown; one brother, Joseph Wright of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, and 7-10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

