Flaget Memorial recognized on 2023 ‘Best Places to Work in Kentucky’ list

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 16, 2023 — Flaget Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a top employer on the 19th Annual “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” list. This is the sixth time the facility has made this list – the fifth time in the last six years.

Each year, the list identifies and recognizes Kentucky’s best employers. Flaget Memorial Hospital made the list of the 30 best medium-sized employers, which includes businesses with 150-499 employees.

JENNIFER NOLAN

“We are proud that Flaget has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “It is gratifying to receive this recognition that illustrates our commitment to create an inviting and compassionate workplace for our caregivers at Flaget, who are committed to providing the highest quality of care available to our community.”

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) host the annual Best Places to Work initiative. This is the 19th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky program – a multi-year initiative designed to motivate and inspire companies throughout the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.

Companies are selected based on an assessment of their employee policies, procedures, and the results of an internal employee survey.

Flaget is one of six facilities or groups from CHI Saint Joseph Health to earn recognition on the list. The others are Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners and the CHI Saint Joseph Health – Outpatient Surgery Center in Lexington.

The winners and their final rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkkentucky.com/.

