Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Armando Hernandez Lopez, 22, Louisville, no registration plates; no insurance; no operator’s license; giving officer false identifying information; careless driving; failure to dim headlights. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rey David Jaen Cortes, 33, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 2:31 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Gail Myers, 44, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $288 cash. Booked at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Elizabeth Stokes, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Katherine Elizabeth Rogers, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joan Pina Limon, 19, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023.

-30-