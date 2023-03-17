Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Lanham, 75, Bardstown

Mary Elizabeth Lanham, 75, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Lebanon to the late Leslie and Pauline Marie Coulter Lanham. She was a homemaker who loved to cook for her family. She was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard Leo Hellard; one son, Vernon Hellard; three sisters, Gayle Lanham, Mable Wayne and Betty Miller; and two brothers, George Lanham and William Lanham.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Leo Hellard Jr., and Ronnie Hellard (Anna Marie), both of Bardstown; three sisters, Donna (Bill) Smith and Carolyn Noble, both of Louisville, and Emily Taylor of Lexington; 10 grandchildren, Zachary, Daniel, Kayleigh, Leo, Lilliana, Shawna, Brittany, Michael, AJ, BJ; and four great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Sailor, Jacob and Kai’dence.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

