Nelson County Jail Logs — March 16-17, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Marie Jose Nagron Rada, 39, Lawrenceburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Friday, March 17, 2023

Wesley Ryan Moore, 34, Bowling Green, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 9:20 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 58, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fine. Bond is $160. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Richard Corey Dean, 32, Mackville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $30 cash. Booked at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan James Lyons, 28, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, from $10,000 value to less than $1 million; theft by unlawful taking – contents from vehicle; terroristic threatening, third-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 9:34 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

