Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, March 18, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Christopher Drew Newman, 42, Vine Grove, burglary, second-degree; menacing; criminal mischief, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $5,284 cash. Booked at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Wayne Knauer, 39, Lebanon Junction, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). Bond is $2,500. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

