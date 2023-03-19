Obituary: Hilda Jean Burkhead, 76, formerly of Nelson County

Hilda Jean Burkhead, 76, of Louisville, formerly of Nelson County, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Seneca Place in Louisville. She was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Nelson County to the late James and Dula Chesser Monroe. She was a former director of human resources for Cummins Diesel, a former employee of Honda World of Louisville, and she was a member of Southeast Christian Church. She loved gospel music and was the church pianist for various churches. She was a director of teen youth camps. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and loved the Lord and her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Chalisa Dawn (David) Hagan of Louisville; one sister, Donna (Corky) Ball of Chaplin; three brothers, Darrell (Barbara) Monroe and Roger (Gaye) Monroe, both of Chaplin, and Kenny (Donna Sheryl) Monroe of Cox’s Creek; four grandchildren, Nate and Gabe and their father, Scott Skaggs, Brandon and Daniel Hagan; and one aunt, Loraine Griffin of Chaplin.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Mike Willingham officiating with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may go toward a graveside prayer bench, c/o Donna Ball, PO Box 24, Chaplin, KY 40012 or https://venmo.com/u/Chalisa-BurkheadHagan.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

