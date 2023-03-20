Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 19, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Crystal Lee Martin, 34, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Steven Stine Jr., 35, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 9:13 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Angel Lee Johnson, 36, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:33 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-