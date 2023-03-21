Obituary: William Ann Hayden, SCN, 90, Louisville

William Ann Hayden, SCN, 90, (formerly Helen Marie) died Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Louisville. She was born in Fancy Farm to William Henry and Anna Elliott. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 69 years.

She was a third-grade teacher in Louisville at Holy Name and St. Barnabas. She also taught primary grades at Holy Name in Henderson, St. Cyprian in Helena, Ark.; and at Most Precious Blood in Hyde Park, Mass.

She also served in health care as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph Infirmary in Louisville and Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., from 1972-2000. She was a volunteer chaplain at Flaget Hospital from 2001-2018.

She assisted her SCN Community in many ways. She lived and performed various duties at St. Mildred Convent in Somerset and at St. Cecilia Convent in Louisville. For many years she lived at Nazareth and served in transportation for the Sisters.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The wake is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Church with burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorial donations may go to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Kentucky. 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-